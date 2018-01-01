Four Sooners Named AFCA All-Americans

NORMAN — Ben Powers earned his fourth first-team All-America honor and Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray and Dru Samia earned second-team honors as the American Football Coaches Association announced its All-America squads Wednesday.

This is Powers' fourth first-team All-America nod this year (also by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News). Powers and Samia, both seniors, are part of an offensive line unit that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top O-line in the country, and paves the way for the Sooners to average 8.7 yards per snap this year (a would-be FBS record), lead the nation with 11.6 yards per pass attempt and rank second by averaging 6.7 yards per rush. Oklahoma is the only team in the country this season with at least 40 rushing touchdowns (40) and at least 40 passing TDs (41).

The seventh Heisman Trophy winner in program history, Murray was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and FWAA, and a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and Sporting News. The redshirt junior quarterback, who also won the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, leads the nation in total yards (school-record 4,945), points responsible for (306), passing efficiency rating (205.7; FBS record is 198.9), yards per pass attempt (11.9; FBS record is 11.1) and yards per completion (16.8, tied). He also ranks second in completion percentage (.709; first among Power Five players).

Murray has completed 241 of 340 passes this year for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 892 yards and another 11 scores. He needs 108 rushing yards to become just the second FBS player to account for at least 4,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Brown, also an AP first-team All-American, has totaled 1,318 yards on 75 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns this season, while averaging 17.6 yards per catch and 101.4 yards per game. He ranks seventh nationally in receiving yards and ninth in yards per contest. The junior has registered six games this season with at least 100 receiving yards and has seven receptions of at least 50 yards. His 14 catches of at least 50 yards since the start of the 2017 season lead the country.

This is the second All-America honor for Samia, who was also a second-team selection by the Associated Press. He was a Tri-Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and is one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year award.

No. 4 OU will make its 52nd bowl appearance when it takes on No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPN.