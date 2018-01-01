Powers, Murray Named Sporting News All-Americans

NORMAN — All-America honors continue to roll in for Oklahoma, as senior offensive lineman Ben Powers earned first-team honors and redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray was a second-team selection by the Sporting News, the publication announced Tuesday.

Tuesday's announcement gives Powers three first-team All-America nods so far this year (also by the Walter Camp Foundation and Football Writers Association of America). The Wichita, Kan., native is part of an offensive line unit that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top O-line in the country, and paves the way for the Sooners to average 8.7 yards per snap this year (would-be FBS record), lead the nation with 11.6 yards per pass attempt and rank second by averaging 6.7 yards per rush. Oklahoma is the only team in the country this season with at least 40 rushing touchdowns (40) and at least 40 passing TDs (41).

The seventh Heisman Trophy winner in program history, Murray was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and FWAA on Monday, and a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation last week. Murray, who also won the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, leads the nation in total yards (school-record 4,945), points responsible for (306), passing efficiency rating (205.7; FBS record is 198.9), yards per pass attempt (11.9; FBS record is 11.1) and yards per completion (16.8, tied). He also ranks second in completion percentage (.709; first among Power Five players).

The Allen, Texas, product has completed 241 of 340 passes this year for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 892 yards and another 11 scores.

The American Football Coaches Association will announce its All-America team on Wednesday.

No. 4 OU will make its 52nd bowl appearance when it takes on No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPN.