Murray Collects Third Big 12 Weekly Honor

NORMAN — Oklahoma's Kyler Murray tied a school record by accounting for seven touchdowns and set several other OU standards in a 66-33 win over Baylor on Saturday, and on Monday was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in a vote by media who cover the league.

The award is the third in five weeks for Murray, who became the first player to earn the honor three times in the first five weeks of a season since Texas' Ricky Williams in 1998.

The redshirt junior entered the game on OU's second possession and finished the day 17 for 21 through the air for 432 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a score. The Sooners ended the day with 607 yards of offense, and their 66 points were tied as their second most against a Big 12 opponent (topped only by the 77 in a 2003 shutout of Texas A&M). Their 11.2 yards per play tied as the third-highest figure in school history.

The highest single-game passer rating (348.0) in the FBS since at least 1996.



Have a day @TheKylerMurray! pic.twitter.com/Rs7mueAPuQ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 30, 2018

Murray's 348.0 passing efficiency rating smashed the former school record (minimum 20 attempts) of 303.3 by Jason White in 2003 vs. Texas A&M, and was the highest by an FBS player since at least 1996. Murray also set OU single-game records for passing yards per attempt (20.6; minimum 20 attempts) and yards per completion (25.4; minimum 15 completions).

Murray led an OU offense that registered 10 plays of at least 20 yards, eight of at least 30 yards and six of at least 40 yards.

The Allen, Texas, product is the only player in the country who averages at least 250 passing yards (292.0) and at least 50 rushing yards (55.2) per contest. He ranks first nationally in yards per pass attempt (13.5) and yards per completion (19.1), second in passing efficiency rating (231.7) and points responsible for (126), third in passing touchdowns (17), fifth in total offense per game (349.0 yards) and 10th in passing yards (1,469) and completion percentage (.706).

No. 7/5 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) plays No. 19/20 Texas (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Sooners have won six of the last eight meetings and 12 of the last 18. The game will start at 11 a.m. CT and be televised by FOX.