How to Watch OU-Army on Pay-Per-View

NORMAN — Oklahoma's football game vs. Army on Saturday, Sept. 22 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will be made available via a pay-per-view broadcast.

The game, produced by FOX Sports Oklahoma, will be available on a dedicated pay-per-view channel on participating Oklahoma program providers, and nationwide via participating satellite and Telco distributors. Pricing will vary by distributor. Coverage begins with shoulder programming at noon CT.

PPV Programming Lineup Noon-5 p.m. Crimson Classic: 1961 OU-Army 5-6 p.m. Sooner Sports Gameday 6 p.m. OU vs. Army

Additionally, the game will be available for free to military service members stationed outside the continental United States via the American Forces Network.

Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Gary Reasons (color), and Christian Steckel (sideline) will call the game for FOX Sports.

Listed below are program providers that will offer the telecast. Cable TV subscribers must have digital cable to order the telecast. Customers can order the game from their set-top boxes or by calling their program provider.

SoonerSports.tv

The game will also be available worldwide (including Oklahoma) on SoonerSports.tv and the SoonerSports2Go apps, including Apple TV and Roku. The online pay-per-view price is $54.99, or can be paired with an annual subscription for $99.99.

Order Online PPV

* This PPV is NOT included in regular monthly and annual SoonerSports.tv packages and must be purchased separately to access the Army game

American Forces Network

The American Forces Network (AFN) provides stateside radio and television programming, "a touch of home," to U.S. service members, DoD civilians and their families serving outside the continental United States in 168 different countries and U.S. naval ships at sea.

TV Providers